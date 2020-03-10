31 killed, 35 others wounded in recent violence in Iraq

2020/03/10 | 17:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

Two US Marine Raiders were killed while conducting

operations near Makhmour at Qarachugh Mountain.



Airstrikes also left 25

militants dead.



The Iraqi military did not report any casualties even though

the battle went on for several hours.

In Baghdad, a newspaper editor was abducted.



Tawfik

Al-Tamimi worked for Al-Sabah and had recently complained about another missing

journalist.Three militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.Protest news:The number of casualties reported in yesterday protest

clashes in Baghdad were increased by one dead and 24 wounded, bringing the

totals to three dead and 44 wounded.



Also, 11 security personnel were wounded.