31 killed, 35 others wounded in recent violence in Iraq

2020/03/10 | 17:35 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
operations near Makhmour at Qarachugh Mountain.
militants dead.
In Baghdad, a newspaper editor was abducted.
totals to three dead and 44 wounded.
Two US Marine Raiders were killed while conducting
Airstrikes also left 25
The Iraqi military did not report any casualties even though
the battle went on for several hours.
Tawfik
Al-Tamimi worked for Al-Sabah and had recently complained about another missing
journalist.Three militants were killed in the Makhoul Mountains.Protest news:The number of casualties reported in yesterday protest
clashes in Baghdad were increased by one dead and 24 wounded, bringing the
Also, 11 security personnel were wounded.