Gorran officially agrees to join new KRG cabinet

2019/02/17 | 22:30
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – The Change Movement (Gorran)’s National Assembly has formally approved an agreement with the Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) to form a new Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG). “The Change Movement is asking for a timeline framework from the KDP to implement their agenda within the government,” Kwestan Mohammed, a former MP and a prominent party official, told Rudaw Sunday. The Gorran agenda calls for sweeping reforms over the four year parliament, she said. Unlike previous parliaments, “the government’s agenda will be voted on and in this case the parliament commits the government to adhere to its agenda,” she added. Months on from the September 30 election, the Kurdistan Region parliament will finally convene on Monday.However, it is unclear whether the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) – the Region’s second biggest party – will participate in the parliamentary session, as its agreement with the KDP secured earlier this month has not been formally put in writing and approved. Kirkuk remains the major sticking point between the two parties. The KDP emerged from the election with the biggest share, winning 45 seats. The PUK secured 21 and Gorran 12. Without a single party commanding an outright majority, and the Region geographically split along party lines, a coalition arrangement was required. Senior posts – including the presidency, the office of prime minister, and speaker of the house – and deputy positions are to be divvied out among the three parties to achieve a balance of power which reflects their strength and popularity.
