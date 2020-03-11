The Kurds & Sunnah – The Balance of Power Policy

2020/03/12 | 10:40 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi attends an Iraqi parliament session in Baghdad, Iraq January 5, 2020.Photo: Iraqi Prime Minister Media Office via Reuters

Stoni | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

There is a theory in international relations called the theory of balance of power, which is one of the important theories in the realist school.



The theory believes that the balance of powers plays a major role in maintaining international peace and security, any imbalance of power among countries will lead to war and this was evident in the causes of the two world wars When this balance power among European countries misfired, the result was a devastating war.

This is in the relationship among countries.



As for the domestic politics of states, the theory balance of power has a considerable role in maintaining security and political stability within countries as well.



Especially those countries that contain ethnic and sectarian components such as Iraq.

Iraq post 2003

When we look at Iraq from this standpoint, we find that it needs a balance of power between its national and sectarian components, particularly, after 2003, when people were optimistic about the fall of the dictatorship and the start of a new era.



Indeed, the first free elections were held in 2005, which led to forming a parliament, government, and presidency of the Republic .



However, the Sunnis presence was weak and most of its leaders called to a boycott of the elections, and they chose to resist and fight the American presence in Iraq.



It turns out that most of the Sunni leaders did not understand the new stage, therefore, they abandoned the political process.



This was one of the biggest mistakes they made during this phase, and the Sunni component lost a lot with this ill-considered step.

The Kurdish leaders, especially President Massoud Barzani, tried to influence Sunis leaders and warn them of the seriousness of their attitudes but to no avail.



The Kurdish leaders even tried to get closer to the Sunnis leaders who involved in the political process to form an alliance in exchange for the Shiites who formed the political majority to strike a balance in the political process, so that the Shiites would not dominate the political decision in Iraq, but it also failed.



On the contrary, they were fighting the Kurds when submitting any project to Parliament or the government, accusing them as a separatist.



simultaneously, Dr.



Abdul Karim Zidan and Sheikh Abdul-Malik Al-Saadi were Issued a fatwa for prohibiting federalism, and it is an invitation to rupture the unity of the Islamic nation and atone for those who call for it.

However, the Shiites took advantage of this fragmentation between the Kurds and Sunnis, thus they seized power in Iraq.



As time went by, they no longer believe in the principle of a reconciliatory democracy which the new Iraq was built which was stipulated in the permanent Iraqi constitution of 2005.



They called for a political majority, which led to the marginalization of the Kurds and Sunnis in the political decision-making process.

Awakening of the Sunnah … and the balance of powers

Sunnis leaders began to realize the new Iraqi reality bit by bit, especially after the ISIS occupation of their regions, and their stances about the Kurds began to change as well, when the Kurds welcomed them and opened their homes to them, their understanding became clearer most when the Sunni leaders agreed with the Kurdish leaders not to pass the government of the Prime Minister-designate Muhammad Tawfiq Allawi.



This was an important step in striking a balance in the political process between Iraq’s national and sectarian components.



it became clear to all that without the principle of balance between these components, it is impossible for Iraq to see political and security stability.

The principle of majority democracy advocated by Shiites cannot be applied in Iraq at the current stage, because neither the culture of the Iraqi elites nor the demographic composition of Iraq permits such a move now, and this type of democracy is practiced in democratic societies in the full sense of the word and justice and equality prevail in it, as well as, countries that have institutions based on citizenship.



There are still many obstacles to implementing this type of democracy in Iraq.



So if the Kurds and Sunnis want to participate in the political process and decision-making process, they must form a united front against Shiite domination, especially in the current stage that Iraq is going through.



Ministerial without obtaining concrete guarantees guaranteeing them the rights guaranteed by the constitution and working as a team.



In my opinion, this is the only way to obtain the rights that the Kurds and Sunnah want.

Iraq to where?

Iraq is going through a critical stage today if not all political forces joined together and worked for Iraq … Iraq goes to two scenarios that have no third:

The first scenario: Either the Shiites realize the danger of the stage and return to their senses, or Iraq goes to the unknown fate.



they return to the principle of consensual democracy stipulated by the constitution and give up the democratic majority that some Shiite forces seek, return to the balance between the components in Iraq.

Simultaneously, work to form a temporary government assigned to a non-controversial person who believes in the principle of compatibility and true partnership among the components of the Iraqi spectrum.



One of its priorities will be to hold early and impartial elections under the supervision of the United Nations, with defining today.



as well as, working to fulfill the demands of the demonstrators in providing security and exposing the perpetrators who killed them and holding them accountable, in this way we go to early elections and Iraq returns to its recovery with these elections and begins a new phase;

The second scenario: If the Shiite leaders who believe in the political majority insist and pass an unacceptable candidate to the Kurds and Sunnis as they did in passing the law of removing the American forces from Iraq and the last election law, then Iraq will face an unknown fate that cannot be followed by its consequences.



Subsequently, the Sunnis will go to establish their region, by supporting and upholding Sunni neighboring countries such as Saudi Arabia and the Emirates, with American blessing.

Of course, this step will be with the support and blessing of the Kurds as well.



The Kurds may take advantage of this opportunity after the Sunni region becomes de facto, return to use the referendum paper that was held on September 25, 2017 and declare independence as soon as international circumstances allow them to do so.



Undoubtedly, after the Shiite leaders insist on the step that we mentioned above this will give them a justification for their Independence from Iraq and relieve the international and regional hostility to the Kurdish state.



Shiites go to a Shiite region loyal to Iran and under its influence.



consequently, Iraq will turn into three regions Kurdish, Sunni and Shiite.



leaders will then be held responsible for what happened to Iraq because they failed to preserve the integrity of Iraq territory as a result of their wrong policies in leading the country.

