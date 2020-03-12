Coalition confirms 3 dead, 12 wounded in rocket strike on Camp Taji in Iraq

2020/03/12 | 12:40 - Source: Baghdad Post

Three coalition service members have been killed and another 12 wounded in a rocket attack on Camp Taji, the Iraqi base outside Baghdad that hosts US troops, Operation Inherent Resolve has confirmed.

A total of 18 rockets struck the base on Wednesday, the US-led coalition against Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) said in a statement.



The dead and wounded have not been officially identified, pending the notification of their next of kin.