‘Cowardly and retrograde’: Rocket strike on Iraq base kills American and British troops, injures others

2020/03/12 | 14:55 - Source: Iraq News

Two Americans and one Briton were killed when nearly 20 107mm Katyusha rockets struck Camp Taji north of Baghdad, where U.S.



and other coalition troops are based, a security official said Wednesday.

A coalition statement confirmed three international personnel were killed in the attack and about a dozen others were injured but provided no breakdown by nationality.

The security official who gave the nationalities spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorized to release the information.

“The names of the personnel are withheld pending next of kin notification, in accordance with national policies,” said the coalition statement, which also said about a dozen others were injured in the attack.

The U.K.



Ministry of Defense later confirmed a service member from the Royal Army Medical Corps was killed and the family had been notified but requested privacy.

“Last night’s attack on UK and coalition personnel was a cowardly and retrograde act,” said British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace in a statement Thursday morning.



“The people that did this are not friends of Iraq.”

A Polish soldier received non-life-threatening wounds in the attack, that country’s armed forces operational command said on Twitter.

The rockets struck at about 7:35 p.m., Army Col.



Myles B.



Caggins III, Operation Inherent Resolve military spokesman, said on Twitter.

“Assessment and investigation ongoing,” he added.

Later on Wednesday, Syrian opposition activists and a war monitor reported an airstrike that targeted Iranian militia positions along the Iraq-Syria border.

The strike killed at least 18 members of Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Forces in the area, the London-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said Thursday morning.



The PMF is an umbrella group that includes Iran-backed Shiite paramilitary forces.

However, U.S.



officials told The Associated Press that airstrike was not related to the Taji attack.

The camp, located about 25 miles north of Baghdad, is home to troops from America, Australia, New Zealand and other coalition countries.



Australian troops were uninjured, that country’s military said on Twitter, and the Kiwi news site Stuff reported that the New Zealand military issued a statement saying its roughly four-dozen personnel at the base were also safe and uninjured.

The attack was launched from a modified Kia Bongo flatbed truck found in the Rashidiyah area a few miles from the base, Iraq’s security information cell said on social media, posting pictures of the truck with a launcher installed in its bed.



Three rockets were still in the launcher, said the government account, which stated only 10 had been fired.

“This attack is a very serious security challenge and hostile act,” the Iraqi government said in an Arabic statement posted to social media, calling on Iraqi citizens to provide information about the perpetrators.



“The Joint Operations Command also confirms that it has taken firm measures and will vigorously address any targeting of military camps and bases.”

It’s is the latest in a long series of similar strikes on bases housing U.S.



and other foreign troops on Iraq.



The U.S.



has blamed Iranian proxies for the rocket barrages, which in December killed an American.

The launcher in Rashidiyah had 36 tubes, the unnamed coalition official told Stars and Stripes, which would make it similar to the vehicle used in the fatal attack on the K1 base in Kirkuk days after Christmas and one used the month prior in a strike on a coalition-occupied base in Qayara, south of Mosul.

Retaliatory American airstrikes in December kicked off a series of escalations that saw additional Marines and soldiers rushed to defend the U.S.



Embassy in Baghdad and bolster regional security.

The tensions subsided somewhat after an Iranian ballistic missile strikes earlier this year that injured more than 100 American troops at Al Asad air base in western Iraq.



More than 175 civilian passengers and crew were killed when Iranian forces downed an airliner during those attacks.

As the U.S.-Iran tensions played out on Iraqi soil, including a drone strike that killed top Iranian Quds Force commander Gen.



Qassem Soleimani, Shiite lawmakers with ties to Iran pushed the government to have U.S.



forces expelled from the country.



The U.S.



briefly halted its support to Iraqi counter-Islamic State operations to focus on security, but has since resumed its assistance and advising mission.

“Coalition forces are present with the approval of the Iraqi government and its mission is to train the Iraqi forces and fight ISIS, and not any other party,” the Iraqi government said in a statement Thursday.



“Serious discussion” about the withdrawal of foreign forces were underway, the government said, but “such actions (the attack) impede these efforts and complicate the situation in Iraq.”

Wednesday's attack coincided with what would have been Soleimani's birthday.

Since Sunday, five coalition personnel have died in Iraq, making it among the deadliest weeks for the coalition since the anti-Islamic State Operation Inherent Resolve began in late 2014.

Earlier this week, two elite U.S.



Marine Raiders were killed during a joint U.S.-Iraqi commando raid on a well-defended ISIS mountain stronghold near Iraq’s northern town of Makhmour.



It took an hourslong operation in rough terrain to recover the bodies of fallen Marine Gunnery Sgt.



Diego D.



Pongo and Capt.



Moises A.



Navas, defense officials have said.

The U.K.



was committed to bringing to justice those who committed Wednesday’s attack, Wallace said hours after the deaths were announced.

“My thoughts are with the families of those whose loved ones have been killed or injured,” he said.



“We shall not forget their sacrifice.”

Stars and Stripes reporter Corey Dickstein contributed to this report.

garland.chad@stripes.com

Twitter: @chadgarland