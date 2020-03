2020/03/12 | 22:35 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The United States and Britain on Wednesday vowed to bring to account the perpetrators of a deadly attack on an Iraqi base that killed soldiers from both countries.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab in a phone conversation "underscored that those responsible for the attacks must be held accountable," the State Department said.