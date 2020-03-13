Security Media: US air strikes on four areas targeting PMF and army

2020/03/13 | 10:55 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

Security Media Cell announced the bombing of Popular Mobilization Forces- PMF and the Army headquarters in four regions of the country."At exactly 01:15 past the dawn of this day (Friday), US assault took place through aerial bombardments on the areas of (Jurf Al-Nasr, Al-Musayyib, Najaf, Alexandria) at the headquarters of the PMF, emergency regiments, and the nineteenth division commandos of the army," included a statement by Security Media Cell to Iraqi News Agency INA.Earlier on Thursday, ten Katyusha rockets attacked Al-Taji camp, north of Baghdad, while confirming the finding of a Kia Binko wheel bearing a missile platform with three missiles remaining south of the Rashidiya area.