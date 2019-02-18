عربي | كوردى
Voting on vacant ministries soon, Fayadh excluded: Saairun MP
2019/02/18 | 01:15
Saairun Alliance MP Qusay Mohsen on Sunday said that Saairun and Fatah

Alliance have agreed to vote on candidates of the remaining ministries in Adil

Abd al-Mahdi's government, during the first week of the next legislative term.Fatah Alliance's candidate for the Interior Ministry Faleh al-Fayadh will

not be introduced to the parliament anymore to be voted on, Mohsen added.Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing the

formation of his government since he took post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get the

parliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However disagreement between

political blocs especially on security ministries have thwarted Abd al-Mahdi's

efforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance has frequently tried to

force the others to accept Fayadh as the interior ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadr

affirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other partisan candidate for interior

ministry.
