Voting on vacant ministries soon, Fayadh excluded: Saairun MP

2019/02/18 | 01:15

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-Saairun Alliance MP Qusay Mohsen on Sunday said that Saairun and FatahAlliance have agreed to vote on candidates of the remaining ministries in AdilAbd al-Mahdi's government, during the first week of the next legislative term.Fatah Alliance's candidate for the Interior Ministry Faleh al-Fayadh willnot be introduced to the parliament anymore to be voted on, Mohsen added.Abd al-Mahdi has worked on completing theformation of his government since he took post last October.On October 24, Abd al-Mahdi managed to get theparliamentary approval on 14 out of 22 ministries. However disagreement betweenpolitical blocs especially on security ministries have thwarted Abd al-Mahdi'sefforts to complete the cabinet in a short time.While Fatah Alliance has frequently tried toforce the others to accept Fayadh as the interior ministry candidate, Muqtada al-Sadraffirmed his rejection to Fayadh and other partisan candidate for interiorministry.