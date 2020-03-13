MOFA: We follow the conditions of the Iraqi community in Schengen countries, America

2020/03/13 | 18:30 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

The Foreign Ministry confirmed its follow-up to the conditions of the Iraqi community due to the Corona virus.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Ahmed Al-Sahaf said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA) today, Friday, that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is in constant contact with its ambassadors and consuls in the Schengen countries, America, Arab and Asia to review the conditions of the community due to the Corona virus.

The first deputy speaker of the House of Representatives, Hassan Karim Al-Kaabi, had yesterday, Thursday, telephoned the ambassadors of Iraq in China, Italy, Iran and Russia, to check on the health and safety of the Iraqi community and residents of those countries.