Iraqi Kurdistan suspends bus, minibus systems over coronavirus spread fears

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Iraqi Kurdistan has suspend bus and mini-bus systems in the Region as a preventative measure against the coronavirus, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Transport and Communications said on Thursday.

“The suspension will include bus systems inside and outside the cities,” the ministry said.

“The decision will be implemented from March 13 until April 1,” the ministry added.

KRG Ministry of Interior imposed a 48-hour curfew on Friday in the cities of Sulaimani, Erbil, and Halabja.

The number of cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan rose to 27 on Friday after 8 new cases were reported.



7 of those were in Sulaimani and one in Erbil.

One person has died of coronavirus so far, while another fully recovered.

Initially, most people appear to have contracted the virus in Iran, where there is a major outbreak of the disease.



However, many of the new cases involve people who became sick from others while inside the Region or places other than Iran.

Health officials have urged people to wash their hands frequently, avoid crowded spaces, and to follow government instructions.

