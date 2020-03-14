Ten more conditions with Coronavirus die in UK

2020/03/14 | 19:35 - Source: INA

Ten patients who tested positive for the Coronavirus have died, bringing the death toll in the UK to 21.

There have also been 1,140 positive tests for Coronavirus in the UK as of 9am on Saturday, up from 798 24 hours earlier, the Department of Health and Social Care said.

A number of the patients who died, who were all aged over 60, had underlying health conditions.

The 10 patients were being cared for by nine trusts including Buckinghamshire, Sandwell and West Birmingham, Wolverhampton, Leicester, Barts, London, north Middlesex and Chester.

All 10 people revealed on Saturday, as having died after testing positive for COVID-19 were "in the at-risk groups", chief medical officer for England, Professor Chris Whitty, said.