Partners to share the “trophies” of the Syrian war

Sardar Mesto | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

Before our eyes, another migration crisis is emerging in Europe.



Its reasons, as in all previous cases, were two things: someone’s greed and someone’s stupidity.



In this case, we are talking about Erdogan’s greed and stupidity, traditional stupidity of European leaders

The whole world flew over shots in which healthy, strong, bearded men, who in fact are refugees, literally stormed the Greek border posts.



They throw stones, sticks, tear gas grenades at the border guards, set fire to automobile tires and scream loudly.



Their goal is to break through the external perimeter of the EU, reach a prosperous Germany or France and live a calm, well-fed, and most importantly unemployed life there with the money of European taxpayers.

Of course, the leaders of Europe are not enthusiastic about this.



French President Emmanuel Macron has already offered his help to the Greeks.



He is ready to allocate forces and means to protect the Greek border, he is ready to share the burden of containing the migration wave.

In this situation, I really want to nominate Macron for the Darwin Prize.



Two years ago, he helped the United States and Britain bomb Syria, allegedly in response to the “chemical attack” organized by the White Helmets in the city of Duma.



And today, the same Macron helps Greece to curb the flow of migrants from Syria as well.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz also expressed his willingness to help the Greeks.



He will send police special forces to ensure the security of the border with Turkey.



Officials from Brussels are also not far behind: European Commissioner Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel, European Parliament Speaker David Maria Sassoli – all of them expressed a desire to visit the Greek-Turkish border and assess the situation on the spot.

And the United States is pumping Syrian oil at this time.



Unlike Europe, Washington is doing great.



It is separated from the crowd of bearded migrants by the Atlantic Ocean and by several times more stringent migration laws.



“Equal” allies divided everything “equally”.



This is what I spoke of when I called someone’s greed and someone’s stupidity the cause of the migration crisis.

Sardar Mesto, a political analyst from Germany, specifies into Middle East issues, Syrian by nationality.

The views expressed are the author’s alone and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

