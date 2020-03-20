Coronavirus: China suspicious of U.S. Military targeting it with biological weapons

2020/03/20 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Medical staff members carry a coronavirus patient into the Jinyintan hospital, China, January 2020.Photo: AFP

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

China is making claims and accusations about the origins of the coronavirus (COVID-19).



Chinese government officials is saying loudly in different media outlets that coronavirus is an American disease that might have been introduced by members of the United States Army who visited Wuhan in October of 2019 for military athletes world games China also believes COVID-19 was developed in a laboratory, and is it being used as a biological weapon to contain the formidable Chinese economic power and hegemony.

In reality, few things that are connected to one another is making China getting suspicious about the virus might have originated from US and escaped from the America’s main biological warfare lab Fort Detrick, in Maryland.



However, the lab has been ordered in 2019, to stop all research into the deadliest viruses and pathogens over fears contaminated waste could leak out of the facility.



And more than that China believes that the US military have the history of using biological weapons before against native American Indian.

On the other hand, US believes that the coronavirus has come from China.



And it ( COVID-19 ) may have been accidentally spread by China’s National Biosafety Laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, where researchers have studied bat coronaviruses.



US says that the lab is less than 10 miles away from the seafood market where a cluster of COVID-19 cases was first discovered.



Ultimately, US believes that the said lab is located in the Institute of Virology in Wuhan, where the dangerous pathogens were purportedly kept and looked at as potential bioweapons.

It is hard to judge who’s claim is right and who’s wrong.We live in a world and a time where evidence are the best principles to use for making right judgments about the different claims of different people.



And based on evidence people know that some countries like US, Germany, Russia, China make biological weapons.



People also know that researchers and virus hunters do experiments on different animals that carry deadly viruses in labs.



They.do medical analysis, experiment and also use viruses to produce living drugs to cure diseases.

It’s a sensitive work that requires a lot of care and precautions when it’s carried out because of health safety reasons.



If a virus scape out of the lab it can cause sickness and death to millions of innocent people around the world.



As in the case of Ebola virus, many people still don’t know whether the Ebola virus was either released intentionally and used as biological weapons or the product of a research project gone wrong.



Some communities even suffered a total breakdown of trust in healthcare professionals during the outbreak.

Luckily in the case of coronavirus scientists have conducted researches to come up with a conclusion about the type of agent and whether it is an engineered virus in lab or a natural virus.The results were there is no evidence that coronavirus was genetically engineered.

When there’s not enough evidence to support claims it’s hard to make right judgments although lack of evidence doesn’t mean someone is always innocent because we know a lot of crimes happen in this world secretly by powerful people.



They cover it up or it goes without being detected.

Both China and US military know that biological weapons can get out of control if they are not carefully handled.Once the deadly virus is out it is hard to control as who to direct it to and who shouldn’t.be targeted r.And of course the damage and lethality of the virus depends on the type and power of the virus and whether it has been engendered in a lab to have minimal damage power or a natural virus that has been hunted, kept and harnessed in a lab for biological warfare.

Viruses are indiscriminate when they strike.



it can reverse and strike even the originator of the spreader and the manufacturer.



The action of using it to harm your enemy may end up having the opposite effect and results to what was intended to achieve.



However, some military still not only develop and keep biological and chemical weapons in their arsenal but also sell it to others.

Saddam had biological and chemical weapons in his arsenal.



He bought it from European countries.He used the weapons against Kurds.



I don’t think this crime against humanity has yet been recorded in the historical records.



The usage of biological weapons by Saddam’s secret service agents with the cooperation of Turkish secret service against Kurdish refugees in 1988 in a refugee camp in Mardin city in Turkey, left hundred of Kurdish refugees sick and dead..



The secret service poisoned the Water and food in the camp with biological weapons.



The results was hundreds of Kurdish refugees became sick and died in the camp.There are still survivors of that horrendous crime living now among Kurds who can testify to the crime.



Kurdish refugees left behind a cemetery of their dead one in Mardin camp Guzeltepe after they were targeted by Saddam’s biological weapons.

Furthermore, some military leaders who possess the weapons believe that biological weapons are still relevant to this day and can be used as an effective weapon in our modern time against your enemy.



But only when it’s used cautiously and minimally, without causing too much spread and damage globally.



They basically believe in our modern time, biological Warfare can be most effectively used to undermine the ability of a country to function, rather than used as a more traditional “weapon” targeted against enemy soldiers.

In their estimate and assessment, military labs of biological weapons can engender a type of agent or virus that would be engineered only to spread rapidly, be resistant to non-host environments endure dry, heat, cold, etc, have a novel pathway to infection low natural immunity and cripple its host without necessarily killing it.

High mortality pathogens like.



Ebola have a hard time getting off the ground because they are self-limiting.



People rapidly get sick and die before the pathogen can successfully spread.



The Influenza virus is a far better example of what a weaponized biological agent would look like.



It only kills a small percentage, but it spreads rapidly and effectively and makes a lot of people sick.

Instead of trying to kill a small number of people, you’d use the agent to make a large number of people sick, taking away from the group contributing to that country, and creating an additional drain on that country’s resources.

Some reports even say that military labs not only works to develop anti biological weapons medical agents for curing diseases but also make viruses to fight the enemy and to create a global market for the pharmaceutical companies of their country just as some computer software companies make both viruses and anti viruses to make money.

Now, whether coronavirus was engendered in a lab or hunted from a wildlife and brought it to a lab for experiments st the end of the day it came from either wildlife accidentally or it was hunted and by researchers and kept in a lab..Was it in Chinese lab or US.



We don’t know because we don’t have evidence.



And both countries are accusing each other of being the originator of this deadly virus..coronavirus was not engendered in a military lab as a biological weapon.



But it was rather a virus that exists and transferred from animals to human beings.There is lack of evidence of which lab the virus first came out or escaped from the Chinese or US lab or just transformed accidentally from an animal to a human being in a marker

Although we know some 280 US military athletes participated in Wuhan world military games.



We also know that the US military lab ( Fort Detrick, in Maryland) has been shut down over possibility of virus escape from the lab,there are no concrete and direct evidence supports the truth and proves beyond the reasonable doubt that the US military athletes have toured around and spread the virus in Wuhan city as a biological weapons with the aim to cripple Chinese economy and drain it’s resources.

References:

1-Larry Romanoff, 4 March 2020,(Global research)China’s Coronavirus: A Shocking Update.



Did The Virus Originate in the US?

2-Larry Romanoff, March 04, 2020, (Global research), COVID-19: Further Evidence that the Virus Originated in the UShttps://www.globalresearch.ca/covid-19-further-evidence-virus-originated-us/5706078

3-Tim Wyatt Tuesday 6 August 2019 13:19 (Independent).,Research into deadly viruses and biological weapons at US army lab shut down over fears they could escapehttps://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/virus-biological-us-army-weapons-fort-detrick-leak-ebola-anthrax-smallpox-ricin-a9042641.html

4-Dr Rafi Amir-ud-Din, March 15,2020,Political Economy (Is coronavirus a biological weapon?)https://www.thenews.com.pk/tns/detail/629091-is-coronavirus-a-biological-weapon

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

