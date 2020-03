2020/03/20 | 13:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

The United States on Thursday hailed the release of its citizens in Iran and Lebanon as the coronavirus pandemic heightened global fears for prisoners' health, AFP reported.

The United States also pressed Venezuela to free dual nationals detained from oil company Citgo and President Donald Trump held out hope for Austin Tice, a journalist missing in war-ravaged Syria since 2012.