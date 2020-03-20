US-Led coalition announces repositioning the troops in Iraq

2020/03/20 | 21:20 - Source: INA

INA - BAGHDAD

US-Led coalition announced the repositioning of its troops in Iraq, indicating that its military actions are being carried out in coordination with the Iraqi government.Coalition Joint Mission said in a statement received by Iraqi News Agency INA upon the repositioning of the troops in Iraq for two reasons, namely, that have been planned for a long time to reflect the success of the campaign against the Daesh Terrorist Groups and short distance movement to provide safety for the forces over the outbreak of COVID-19.The statement included the expectation that the coalition will continue to support the Iraqi forces through few bases and units.It indicated that, thanks to the success of the Iraqi security forces in their fight against Daesh, the coalition is repositioning its forces from a small number of small bases that will remain under Iraqi control, and we will continue the partnership in the advisory mission to achieve the inevitable defeat of Daesh with other Iraqi military bases to provide the much-needed specialized support."For the purpose of preventing the possible spread of the Corona virus (COVID-19), the Iraqi forces have suspended all training operations.



The coalition will return with some forces that focus on training tasks temporarily in the coming days and weeks, while the coalition will continue its commitment to achieve defeat against Daesh," the statement included.