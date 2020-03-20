Six new coronavirus cases recorded in Sulaimani, Iraqi Kurdistan: ministry

2020/03/21 | 01:55 - Source: Iraq News

Medical team taking samples after coronavirus outbreak in Iraqi Kurdistan, March 2020.

SULAIMANI, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Six new cases of coronavirus recorded in Sulaimani in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) Ministry of Health announced on Friday evening.

Over the past 24 hours, Kurdistan Region health officials have tested 178 people for coronavirus, the ministry said.

Doctors tested 27 individuals in Erbil, 64 in Sulaimani, and 87 in Duhok.



As a result, six new cases have been detected in Sulaimani.

The new cases include five men aged 23, 40, 40, 25, and 70, and one woman aged 24.

Three of the newest patients are part of a cluster of infections centered around a mullah, who so far is the only coronavirus fatality in the Region.



Another of the new cases recently returned from Spain, where there are also a significant outbreak.

The new announcement brings the Kurdistan Region’s total number of coronavirus cases to 47 and one death.

Thirteen people have made a full recovery while the rest are being kept under medical observation.

Around 1,630 people remain in quarantine.

The entire Iraqi Kurdistan Region is currently on a five-day curfew in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

