Turkey violates Iraqi, Syrian sovereignty by its military spying Satellite

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Reconnaissance and surveillance satellite Göktürk 2 (model) of Air Force Command by Turkish Aerospace Industries at IDEF, 2015.Photo: Creative Commons/wikipedia

Araz Barwari | Exclusive to Ekurd.net

Turkish military have used it’s spying satellite (Göktürk-2) to gather intelligence about the military facilities and targets of Assad’.in Syria.



Turkey also regularly uses it’s spying satellite in Iraqi air space to allegedly track down Kurdish PKK fighters on the mountains.



But Turkey has said it uses its spying orbiting satellite to stop relying on US for intelligence gathering about PKK positions in Syria and Iraq.



However, it’s very hard to believe Turkey has launched such an expensive spying military satellite to orbit to spy only on a small group of fighters on the mountains in Iraq or Syria.



In fact, Turkish military already uses advanced spying drones to track down PKK fighters.



Drones can do a better spying job, at a cheaper cost and can even take better images than spying satellites.

All powerful militaries such as US, Israel, France, UK, Russia and China have spying satellites in the sky.



By having such an advanced technology, Turkey is building its military capabilities to join the club of the most technologically advanced militaries in the world.



And that’s the main reason Turkey sent a spying orbiting satellite to the space.

Furthermore, Turkish military spying Satellite has caused security concerns for Israel as well.



Israeli military believes it could publish uncensored images of Israeli sensitive military installations.But unlike Iraq and Syria, Israel has the technology to stop Turkey from spying on it.



If Turkish military ever attempted to do so, Israel has the capability to detect and even shoot down the satellite.



Or it can legally make Turkey to abide by international space treaty of orbiting satellites.



And it can even use software to make sure high resolution images are never taken of Israeli sensitive installations.

“We try to ensure that we are not photographed at high resolutions, and most countries accommodate us,” a senior Israeli defense official said in an interview in 2011 with Haaretz an Israeli newspaper” Should we request this of the Turks? We won’t ask for it.



There is no one to talk to.” Turkey has never said it spies on other countries from GokTurk satellite.



But one Turkish military official said “We decide how to use the images taken by our satellite,” in an interview with the newspaper Today’s Zaman.

Unfortunately some countries can protect their sky some other can’t due to the lack of technology.



Israel can certainly protect its space and sovereignty, but neither Iraq nor Syria can stop Turkish military from violating their sky and sovereignty.



Because first, countries who don’t have the same technology are unable to know they are being spied on.



Secondly, they don’t have the anti satellite missile system to protect their sky.



And third, they don’t have evidence to present a case to international Court of Justice against Turkish violation.There need to be international space regulation monitoring system involvement to watch Turkish military activities in the space so they can catch Turkish military red handed with evidence when they break international satellite treaty terms and spy on their neighbors illegally.

In fact, for a country like Iraq or Syria who lack such military technology, who are war torn, and suffer from huge economic problems, is hard to protect their sky and cover their military installations from being seen by spying satellites because to avoid being seen by the current generation of military spying satellites, you’ would need to either have the same technology to fight back or waste public money to dig tunnels or build bunkers and go at least 27 meters down underground.



It is very costly,.



However, the surface disturbance from the excavation of the bunker you make will be visible via satellite for thousands of that’s how powerful satellites are.

This advanced technology is possessed by only few powerful militaries including Turkey.



Spying satellites are put in low earth orbit as they are able to move faster around the earth in about 90 minutes.see the surface of the Earth clearly by being close to it.



But the disadvantages of putting a spying satellite in low earth orbit is it can be shot down by a ballistic missile as it’s under the range 2000 km of the missile capabilities.

Countries like Turkey who have such an advanced technology, usually use their spying satellites for intelligence gathering about their enemy military targets and capabilities.



However, militaries broadly use different methods to gather information about the military capabilities and sites of other countries.They also gather military human intelligence by interacting with the local population as well by interviewing people and detainees.



There are also service members whose sole job it is to analyze satellite images.



And with the increased use of drones this is probably becoming more common.

Undoubtedly, spying on the military facilities of other countries comes at the cost of violating their sovereignty.For the military of the countries like Iraq and Syria who don’t have such an advanced technology, is hard to detect and deter the Turkish electronic spy over their sky especially if they don’t have Anti satellite missile system to shoot it down.



It is also hard to hide not only their above and underground military structures from discovery from Turkish military spying Satellite but can never fight and protect the sovereignty and sky of their countries when it’s violated.

There is a chance the military facilities can be hidden from the electronic spy If it’s dormant, camouflaged, hidden in large tunnels and underground bunkers and yet are protected from human spy and infiltration.



This is something that Iranian military has been doing to avoid their secretive military installations being seen by US and Israeli spying satellites.

Iran is keeping its military bases secretive and cover it with fake signs and facilities to make it look like civilian places to thwart the satellite reconnaissance aircraft and bombers of the enemy.By making the military base simply look behave like something else entirely.



Their military scientists believe you can effectively mask it from satellite recon.



It doesn’t matter how good a satellite may be, if the analyst writes off the picture as “civilian” because it looks like some unimportant civilian place and the military target will go undetected by the spying satellite of their enemy.However, these countries have very advanced spying military drones as well.



They use it whenever the mission requires.



in fact, a spying drone can make more detailed images/videos of military sites and targets of the enemy than a spying orbiting satellite.



It can even transmit them in real time if it was not detected by the enemy air defense radars A drone can move faster than a satellite and doesn’t need to be launched in to space so that saves money as well.

The problem with drones is you won’t be able to send in spying drones that easy to spy and find these secretive military locations freely and safely in a country like Iran with an advanced air defense system, here is when the role of ground intelligent gathering comes to play.You will need to use humans to spy on such a secretive covered military sites in-order to be able to uncover them.

It’s a challenge to spying satellites but ultimately, if the military facility holds large scale operations with humans present it needs life support systems, ventilation, possible radiation emissions, energy etc, which can be monitored externally.



Power Grid usage can be detected by hacking controllers.



Gases such as Carbon Dioxide, Monoxide that are vented can be detected from satellites.



The same with minuscule Temperature variation at vent points or access points.



Virtually any changes to the surrounding topology can be detected by spying satellite.



t’s extremely an effective spying electronic device that is hard to fight back unless you possess the same technology.And not only Turkish military possess it but also more superior military like US, Israel, Russia, China, UK, and France.



They always use it when they need to gather intelligence about all tactical and strategic targets of their enemies.

In conclusion, countries like US, Israel, Turkey, Russia, China, India and most developed European countries who have military spying satellites orbiting around the earth, can not spy on one another, but can easily spy on other countries who don’t have such an advanced military technology.



They can identify all their secretive military installations, such as air defense system locations, radars missile silos, launchers, ammunition depots, weapon manufacturing sites and all other military assets.

On the other hand, countries that have spying orbiting satellites in the space don’t dare to spy on each others because they have the same technology and can detect and see if they are being spied on by the satellite of some other countries.They have this technology and they know when a satellite is overhead.



That was necessary especially during the days of nuclear treaty verification when countries would open their anti Satellite missile silos when another country had a satellite overhead so they could see the treaty was being honored.

At the end, many things that satellites can do, and how well they can do them are unknown so many secrets are monitored by militaries via satellites in one way or another and illegally.



However, according to the primary applicable legal regime is the Outer Space Treaty (OST).



Article I of the OST gives states freedom of access to outer space, including the use of space for military surveillance.



While the OST bans non-peaceful use of outer space, Article IV clarifies that military surveillance is a peaceful use of outer space and so is not prohibited.



However, such surveillance activities must respect the sovereignty of all states, and states may restrict data collection and distribution if they feel that their rights and interests are violated.

Araz Barwari is a law student at the University of Nawroz in Kurdistan of Iraq.

The opinions are those of the writer and do not necessarily represent the views of Ekurd.net or its editors.

