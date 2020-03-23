Anti-coronavirus Lockdown Extended in Kurdistan

2020/03/23 | 12:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) on Sunday extended a lockdown which bans all traffic across the region as part of the measures against the coronavirus.KRG's Ministry of Interior issued several new decrees for citizens to follow in efforts to contain the coronavirus in the Kurdistan Region, including the extension of the curfew for about ten more days.According to the ministry, no traffic or movements by people, except the security forces and other medical teams, are not allowed until 1 April, 2020, unless for urgent cases.The curfew would affect all provinces and districts across the Kurdistan Region, the ministry said, stressing that anyone attempting to violate the lockdown would face punishment by law.