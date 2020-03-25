Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops

2020/03/25 | 09:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-
Three explosions were heard near the Camp Taji training base north of Baghdad, where US-led coalition troops are housed, according to Sky News Arabia.Multiple rocket attacks have targeted the base in recent weeks.
Three explosions were heard near the Camp Taji training base north of Baghdad, where US-led coalition troops are housed, according to Sky News Arabia.Multiple rocket attacks have targeted the base in recent weeks.
On March 11, two US troops and a British national were killed by a rocket attack on the base.