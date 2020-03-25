Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops


Three explosions heard near Iraqi base housing US troops
2020/03/25 | 09:45 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)-

Three explosions were heard near the Camp Taji training base north of Baghdad, where US-led coalition troops are housed, according to Sky News Arabia.Multiple rocket attacks have targeted the base in recent weeks.

On March 11, two US troops and a British national were killed by a rocket attack on the base.

Read all text from Iraq News
Sponsored Links