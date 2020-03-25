Iraq launches operation to track down Daesh militants 

2020/03/25 | 09:50 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The Iraqi army launched an operation on Monday to track down Daesh militants near the city of Baquba, 60km north-east of Baghdad.
The militants are suspected of attacking an army patrol in the area on Sunday.A security source in Diyala Governorate explained that soldiers with air cover carried out the operation in the orchards around Al-Mukhaisa village.
It was added that the operation was a response to Sunday’s attack which resulted in two soldiers being wounded.Militants affiliated with Daesh are active in the border areas between the provinces of Diyala and Salah Al-Din.
Iraqi security forces carry out operations from time to time to cut them down.
