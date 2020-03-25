Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; Dumped Bodies Found

2020/03/25 | 10:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- At least 10 people killed, and five more were

wounded:

Three dumped bodies

were discovered near Baquba.



A car bomb wounded a

government employee.

In Ishaqi, ISIS militants killed a police

colonel.



Two

militants were later killed.

In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb killed a militiaman

and wounded three more.

A bomb wounded a policemen

near his headquarters in Kirkuk province.

Three militants

were killed near Qayara.

Airstrikes

continued in the Hamrin Mountains.

Author: Margaret Griffis

Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has

been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.

View all posts by Margaret Griffis