Iraq Daily Roundup: 10 Killed; Dumped Bodies Found

2020/03/25 | 10:55 - Source: Iraq News
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- At least 10 people killed, and five more were
were discovered near Baquba.
colonel.
wounded:
Three dumped bodies
A car bomb wounded a
government employee.
In Ishaqi, ISIS militants killed a police
colonel.
Two
militants were later killed.
In Jurf al-Nasr, a bomb killed a militiaman
and wounded three more.
A bomb wounded a policemen
near his headquarters in Kirkuk province.
Three militants
were killed near Qayara.
Airstrikes
continued in the Hamrin Mountains.
Author: Margaret Griffis
Margaret Griffis is a journalist from Miami Beach, Florida and has
been covering Iraqi casualties for Antiwar.com since 2006.
