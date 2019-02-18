عربي | كوردى
Kurdistan Parliament convenes to elect leadership; PUK not present
2019/02/18 | 15:45
The general view of Kurdistan Parliament from the sky. (Photo: Kurdistan 24)















ERBIL (Kurdistan 24) – Kurdistan lawmakers on Monday reconvened to break the months-long political deadlock and vote on the parliamentary leadership posts, with members of the Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK) faction walking out of the assembly building.



Updates to follow...





