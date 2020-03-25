New funds from Japan help WFP assist people displaced by conflict in Iraq and still unable to return home [EN/AR]

2020/03/25 | 16:10 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Japan

Source: World Food Programme

BAGHDAD – The United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) has welcomed a contribution of US$4 million from the Government of Japan to provide food assistance for eight months to 26,000 vulnerable internally displaced people (IDPs) in camps in Iraq.





The IDPs will receive electronic vouchers with which they can purchase the food they need in shops in the camps.

“In 2020, Japan provided an overall assistance package for Iraq of US$41 million – including WFP’s programme to help meet the food security of IDPs,” said Ambassador of Japan to Iraq Naofumi Hashimoto.



“With this latest contribution, Japan’s assistance to people affected by the crisis reaches a total of US$540 million since 2014.



We hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help assure that displaced households meet their basic food needs.”

Around 1.4 million IDPs are still unable to return home because of significant issues in their areas of origin such as lack of security, employment and services.



Without donor attention and support, the fate of IDPs and refugees in Iraq could become a forgotten crisis.



The Iraq Humanitarian Response Plan 2020 estimates that US$520 million is needed for humanitarian assistance in the country this year.

“We’re grateful to the people of Japan for supporting WFP’s operations to provide food assistance to those people in Iraq who are still unable to return home,” said WFP Representative in Iraq Abdirahman Meygag.



“This contribution is the latest of the long-term partnership between the Government of Japan and WFP, and we look forward to our continued cooperation.”

WFP urgently requires US$14.8 million to meet the food needs of vulnerable IDPs and Syrian refugees in camps in Iraq over the next six months.

