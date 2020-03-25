The Democratic Party reveals an upcoming visit by al-Zurfi to Kurdistan

2020/03/25 | 20:35 - Source: INA

Erbil - INA - Suma al-Jaf

The Kurdistan Democratic Party revealed the intention of Prime Minister-designate Adnan Al-Zurfi to visit the region during the coming period.

"The Zurfi has an intention to visit the Kurdistan region and to meet with Kurdish officials with a view to discussing the demands of the Kurds," he said, expressing "his hope that the visit will produce positive results."

He added that "the prime minister-designate must focus on solving the outstanding problems between Baghdad and Erbil in order to obtain the support of the Kurds," noting that he "cannot be certain if the region has sent a list of demands to the candidate of the federal government."

He pointed out that "the president of the region is in constant contact with the Kurdish blocs to unify the Kurdish speech and demands, and the formation of a Kurdish committee to take charge of the dialogue and discuss the demands with any figure assigned to form the government."