WFP Iraq Situation Report #73, February 2020

2020/03/26 | 11:05 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Syrian Arab Republic

Source: World Food Programme

Highlights:

In February, WFP delivered food assistance to 378,203 people in 11 governorates, reaching 58 percent of the monthly target of 652,661 people.

The percentage reached in February was mainly due to banking transfer delays and growing operational challenges due to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

WFP needs an additional USD 47.1 million to ensure that operations continue without interruption through September 2020.

In Numbers:

1.40 million internally displaced people (IOM)

4.66 million returnees (IOM)

356,389 Iraqi IDPs, returnees + host communities assisted by WFP

248,162 Syrian refugees in Iraq (UNHCR)

21,814 Syrian refugees in camps assisted by WFP

Situation Update

• Anti-government protests continue since 1 October (except in the Kurdistan Region (KR) and some northern areas).



There has been continued uncertainty and civil unrest after the rejection of both the former Prime Minister and PM-elect.

• Rockets continue to be aimed at the Green Zone and US facilities, with a rocket hitting the US Embassy on

16 Feb, with no injuries to personnel.

• By the end of February 2020, over 21,000 people had fled from northeast Syria into Duhok in the Kurdistan Region, following the Turkish operations that started in October