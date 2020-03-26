Trump Sends Newroz Greetings to Kurdistan President

2020/03/26 | 22:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

Kurdistan Region President Nechirvan Barzani received a congratulatory letter from his US counterpart, Donald Trump, on the occasion of Newroz, the Kurdish New Year, the Presidency’s website said on Thursday.Trump wished the president and people of Kurdistan Region a “warm and joyous” Newroz, hoping for closer and greater ties with Erbil.“We have made great progress together against ISIS, and I look forward to new opportunities to strengthen our economic and security relations with your government,” reads Trump’s letter.Kurdistan President thanked his counterpart in a brief statement on Twitter, saying that he, as well, looks forward to further strengthen the ties between Erbil and Washington.