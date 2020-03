2020/03/26 | 23:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

(Iraq News Now)

Health director in Karkh, Baghdad Jasseb Al-Hejami on Thursday said some people report fake coronavirus news to defame others in the neighborhood.

Hejami said the such incidents cause disturbance to these people and to many other bodies.

He called on the judicial body to impose a tough penalty against perpetrators.