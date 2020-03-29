The Ministry of Agriculture warns from a coming torrents and calls on water resources to confront it

2020/03/29 | 23:35 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Today, Sunday, the Ministry of Agriculture warned of a coming wave of Seoul that will sweep a number of regions of the country, while the Ministry of Water Resources has called for a plan to transfer torrents water through safe passages to rivers and lakes.

Ministry spokesman Hamid Al-Nayef said in a statement to the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The coming days will sweep the torrents coming from the highlands and a number of regions of the country," noting that "agricultural crops have now reached the stages of harvesting, and there is fear that some lands will be exposed Agricultural wave of torrents.



