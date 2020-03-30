Iraqi Kurdistan confirms 22 new cases of coronavirus

2020/03/30 | 15:15 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- A worker disinfects the street at the Erbil citadel, Iraqi Kurdistan, after the coronavirus outbreak, March 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Twenty-two new cases of coronavirus have been recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, eight new cases in Erbil and fourteen in Sulaimani, the Ministry of Health of Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) said on Monday.

Five of the newest patients, including one man, one woman, and three children, are connected to a previously identified patient from Khalifan, the ministry said.



The three others are men from Duhok, who recently returned from France and were being quarantined in Erbil.

Late on Sunday night, health officials in Sulaimani governorate said that they had identified 14 new cases.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 150 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 56 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two have died from it.

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Monday morning showed that there are over 732,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 34,600 confirmed fatalities, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from nrttv.com)

