SDF commander calls for 1,500 coalition troops to remain in Syria

2019/02/18 | 18:55
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Mazloum Kobani, commander-in-chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), called on international coalition allies to keep 1,000-1,500 troops in Syria. His call comes as the US prepares to withdraw its 2,000 troops from northeast Syria once the last ISIS holdout is liberated in Deir ez-Zor. France has already pledged to maintain a troop presence. “We would like to have air cover, air support and a force on the ground to coordinate with us,” Kobani told reporters at an undisclosed airbase in northeast Syria, Reuters reports.The SDF fears it will be left vulnerable to attack by Turkey and ISIS could reemerge if coalition forces pull out. Kobani earlier held talks with senior US military officials.Joseph Votel, head of US Army Central Command, said there is no change of plan regarding the complete US withdrawal ordered by US President Donald Trump. “The discussion really isn’t about US forces staying here. We’ve looked at potentially what coalition (forces) might be able to do here,” Votel told reporters, according to Reuters. ISIS holds a shrinking area of territory in eastern Syria. An announcement declaring its territorial defeat is expected within days.
ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Mazloum Kobani, commander-in-chief of the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), called on international coalition allies to keep 1,000-1,500 troops in Syria. His call comes as the US prepares to withdraw its 2,000 troops from northeast Syria once the last ISIS holdout is liberated in Deir ez-Zor. France has already pledged to maintain a troop presence. “We would like to have air cover, air support and a force on the ground to coordinate with us,” Kobani told reporters at an undisclosed airbase in northeast Syria, Reuters reports.The SDF fears it will be left vulnerable to attack by Turkey and ISIS could reemerge if coalition forces pull out. Kobani earlier held talks with senior US military officials.Joseph Votel, head of US Army Central Command, said there is no change of plan regarding the complete US withdrawal ordered by US President Donald Trump. “The discussion really isn’t about US forces staying here. We’ve looked at potentially what coalition (forces) might be able to do here,” Votel told reporters, according to Reuters. ISIS holds a shrinking area of territory in eastern Syria. An announcement declaring its territorial defeat is expected within days.