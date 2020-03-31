Iraq: Japan’s Contribution to UNMAS Risk Education Initiatives Enhances Awareness of Explosive Hazard Threats in Vulnerable Communities [EN/AR]

2020/03/31 | 14:00 - Source: Relief Web

Countries: Iraq, Japan

Source: UN Mine Action Service

Baghdad, 31 March 2020 – The United Nations Mine Action Service (UNMAS) welcomes an additional contribution of USD 345,454 from the Government of Japan to further mitigate the threat posed by explosive hazards in support of the provision, facilitation and enablement of humanitarian and stabilization support.

UNMAS, working in tandem with its implementing partners, continues to maintain a weighted presence in Iraq, especially in the areas retaken from the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant (ISIL).



This contribution from the Government of Japan will support UNMAS explosive hazard management activities in Iraq, which includes risk education initiatives that target vulnerable women, men, girls and boys who live in or will return to contaminated areas.



This ensures that local citizens are informed of the dangers posed by explosive hazards, and are aware of suspicious items, thus equipping them with precautionary measures that could potentially save lives.

H.E.



Mr.



Hashimoto Naofumi, Ambassador of Japan to the Republic of Iraq, stated: “Japan has recently decided to provide a new assistance package for Iraq amounting to USD 41 million including this project as assistance for explosive hazard management.

With this package, the total amount of Japan’s assistance to the people affected by the crisis reaches USD 540 million since 2014.

I hope that the assistance from the Government and people of Japan will help displaced people safely return to retaken areas.”

“Significant explosive contamination remains uncleared throughout the retaken areas, particularly in the Old City of Mosul, which is littered with IEDs that pose a significant threat to the affected communities, with children being especially vulnerable.” said Mr.



Pehr Lodhammar, UNMAS Senior Programme Manager in Iraq.



“Whether through direct explosive hazard management, or risk education initiatives, Japan’s generous contribution will go a long way in supporting humanitarian and stabilization efforts in the country.”

The Government of Japan is an essential contributor to UNMAS explosive hazard management activities in Iraq and has donated over USD 14 million since 2016.

