Belgian deputy PM arrives in Erbil

2019/02/18 | 20:05

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )-ERBIL, Kurdistan Region – Belgium’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance & Development Cooperation Alexander De Croo has landed in Erbil following an earlier visit to Baghdad. During his visit, De Croo is expected to visit Mosul to inspect aid projects and to meet with Kurdistan Democratic Party (KDP) president Masoud Barzani. He was received at Erbil International Airport by Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) interior minister Karim Sinjari. De Croo earlier held talks in Baghdad with Iraqi President Barham Salih, Prime Minister Adil Abdul-Mahdi, and European Commissioner for Humanitarian Aid and Crisis Management Christos Stylianides.This is a developing story…