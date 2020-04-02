Trump says Iran is planning 'sneak attack' on US interests in Iraq

2020/04/02 | 03:50 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Donald Trump claimed on Wednesday that Iran is planning a "sneak attack" against US forces in Iraq, without providing any evidence or sourcing for the assertion.

"Upon information and belief, Iran or its proxies are planning a sneak attack on U.S.



troops and/or assets in Iraq.



If this happens, Iran will pay a very heavy price, indeed!" he wrote on Twitter.

Tensions between Iran and the US have been sky-high since the US assassination of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani in January.

Download the new Independent Premium app

Sharing the full story, not just the headlines

Download now

Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei vowed "severe revenge" after the attack. Since then, US bases in Iraq have come under attack a number of times.

left

Created with Sketch.

right

Created with Sketch.

1/35

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday 3 January

AP

2/35

The wreckage of the car in which general Soleimani was travelling when a targeted US airstrike struck outside Baghdad International Airport on 3 January

Ahmad Al Mukhtar via Reuters

3/35

Demonstrators burn the US and British flags during a protest in Tehran after general Soleimani was killed in a targeted airstrike by American forces

Reuters

4/35

A burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike.



The Pentagon said Thursday that the US military has killed general Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of Donald Trump

AP

5/35

Protesters burn Israeli and US flags as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of general Soleimani at the hands of America

EPA

6/35

Supporters of Donald Trump pray at an 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held on the day following the killing of general Soleimani.



At the event, the president praised the "flawless strike that eliminated the terrorist ringleader"

AFP via Getty

7/35

A huge procession of mourners gather in Baghdad for the funeral of general Soleimani on 4 January

AP

8/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran

EPA

9/35

Iraqis perform a mourning prayer for slain major general Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at the Great Mosque of Kufa

AFP via Getty

10/35

A billboard reading 'Death to America and Israel', installed by Iran-backed shiite armed groups at a street in Jadriyah district in Baghdad, Iraq

EPA

11/35

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him visiting the family of Soleiman

KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty

12/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in Tehran

EPA

13/35

Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn a mock of a US flag as they hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, outside the US Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

14/35

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, looks to a portrait of Soleimani, as he receives condolences at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon

AP

15/35

People make their way on the street while a screen on the wall of a cinema shows a portrait Soleimani in Tehran

AP

16/35

Aziz Asmar, one of two Syrian painters who completed a mural following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani poses next to his creation in the rebel-held Syrian town of Dana in the northwestern province of Idlib

AFP via Getty

17/35

A demonstration in Tehran

AFP via Getty

18/35

An anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran

EPA

19/35

Mujtaba al-Husseini, the representative of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivers a speech in the holy shrine city of Najaf

AFP via Getty

20/35

Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn a mock of a US and Israeli flags as they hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, outside the US Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

21/35

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran

AP

22/35

Pakistani Shi'ite Muslims hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, in Peshawar, Pakistan

EPA

23/35

Protesters, holding a photograph of the leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran Massoud Rajavi, outside Downing Street in London

PA

24/35

Protesters burn a US flag in Tehran

AP

25/35

A Syrian man offers sweets to children to mark the killing

AFP via Getty

26/35

Iranian worshippers attend a mourning prayer for Soleimani in Iran's capital Tehran

AFP via Getty

27/35

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest

AP

28/35

Iranian worshipers chant slogans during Friday prayers

Reuters

29/35

A protest against the USA, in Islamabad, Pakistan

EPA

30/35

Iranians burn a US flag in Tehran

EPA

31/35

Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest outside Iran's embassy in Berlin, Germany

Reuters

32/35

Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest outside Iran's embassy in Berlin

Reuters

33/35

Iranian worshippers in Tehran

AFP via Getty

34/35

Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol a road in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila near the border with Israel.



Following morning's killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel's closest ally, to be avenged

AFP via Getty

35/35

Iranian women take to the streets in Tehran

EPA

1/35

This photo released by the Iraqi Prime Minister Press Office shows a burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike in Baghdad, Iraq, early Friday 3 January

AP

2/35

The wreckage of the car in which general Soleimani was travelling when a targeted US airstrike struck outside Baghdad International Airport on 3 January

Ahmad Al Mukhtar via Reuters

3/35

Demonstrators burn the US and British flags during a protest in Tehran after general Soleimani was killed in a targeted airstrike by American forces

Reuters

4/35

A burning vehicle at the Baghdad International Airport following an airstrike.



The Pentagon said Thursday that the US military has killed general Qassem Soleimani, the head of Iran's elite Quds Force, at the direction of Donald Trump

AP

5/35

Protesters burn Israeli and US flags as thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of general Soleimani at the hands of America

EPA

6/35

Supporters of Donald Trump pray at an 'Evangelicals for Trump' campaign event held on the day following the killing of general Soleimani.



At the event, the president praised the "flawless strike that eliminated the terrorist ringleader"

AFP via Getty

7/35

A huge procession of mourners gather in Baghdad for the funeral of general Soleimani on 4 January

AP

8/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets to mourn the death of Soleimani during an anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran, Iran

EPA

9/35

Iraqis perform a mourning prayer for slain major general Qasem Soleimani of the Iranian Revolutionary Guards at the Great Mosque of Kufa

AFP via Getty

10/35

A billboard reading 'Death to America and Israel', installed by Iran-backed shiite armed groups at a street in Jadriyah district in Baghdad, Iraq

EPA

11/35

A handout picture provided by the office of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei shows him visiting the family of Soleiman

KHAMENEI.IR/AFP via Getty

12/35

Thousands of Iranians take to the streets in Tehran

EPA

13/35

Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn a mock of a US flag as they hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, outside the US Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

14/35

Iran's Ambassador to Lebanon Mohammed Jalal Feiruznia, looks to a portrait of Soleimani, as he receives condolences at the Iranian embassy, in Beirut, Lebanon

AP

15/35

People make their way on the street while a screen on the wall of a cinema shows a portrait Soleimani in Tehran

AP

16/35

Aziz Asmar, one of two Syrian painters who completed a mural following the killing of Iranian Revolutionary Guards commander Qasem Soleimani poses next to his creation in the rebel-held Syrian town of Dana in the northwestern province of Idlib

AFP via Getty

17/35

A demonstration in Tehran

AFP via Getty

18/35

An anti-US demonstration to condemn the killing of Soleimani, after Friday prayers in Tehran

EPA

19/35

Mujtaba al-Husseini, the representative of Iran's supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, delivers a speech in the holy shrine city of Najaf

AFP via Getty

20/35

Pakistani Shiite Muslims burn a mock of a US and Israeli flags as they hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, outside the US Consulate in Lahore, Pakistan

EPA

21/35

Protesters demonstrate in Tehran

AP

22/35

Pakistani Shi'ite Muslims hold pictures of General Qasem Soleimani during a protest against the USA, in Peshawar, Pakistan

EPA

23/35

Protesters, holding a photograph of the leader of the People's Mujahedin of Iran Massoud Rajavi, outside Downing Street in London

PA

24/35

Protesters burn a US flag in Tehran

AP

25/35

A Syrian man offers sweets to children to mark the killing

AFP via Getty

26/35

Iranian worshippers attend a mourning prayer for Soleimani in Iran's capital Tehran

AFP via Getty

27/35

Kashmiri Shiite Muslims shout anti American and anti Israel slogans during a protest

AP

28/35

Iranian worshipers chant slogans during Friday prayers

Reuters

29/35

A protest against the USA, in Islamabad, Pakistan

EPA

30/35

Iranians burn a US flag in Tehran

EPA

31/35

Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest outside Iran's embassy in Berlin, Germany

Reuters

32/35

Supporters of the National Council of Resistance of Iran in Germany (NWRI) protest outside Iran's embassy in Berlin

Reuters

33/35

Iranian worshippers in Tehran

AFP via Getty

34/35

Vehicles of the United Nations Interim Forces in Lebanon (UNIFIL) patrol a road in the southern Lebanese town of Kfar Kila near the border with Israel.



Following morning's killing of Major General Qasem Soleimani, Lebanon's Iran-backed Hezbollah movement called for the missile strike by Israel's closest ally, to be avenged

AFP via Getty

35/35

Iranian women take to the streets in Tehran

EPA

Soleimani, the leader of Iran’s Quds Force, was killed in a drone strike on 3 January in Baghdad airport.



The strike was ordered by Mr Trump following weeks of rising tensions between US military forces and Iran-backed militias in Iraq.

In his dual role as diplomat and military commander, Soleimani, 62, was the architect of Iran’s military influence across the Middle East.



He travelled the region to build and support a network of allied militias that aimed to project Iran’s strength and counter US influence.

Iran has struck back against US troops in Iraq through its allied militias in the country.



In March, a rocket attack attributed to Kata'ib Hezbollah, one of those militias, killed two American and one British military personnel at a base north of Baghdad.

The US launched retaliatory strikes a day later targeting Kata'ib Hezbollah facilities in the country.