Vandal topples wax statue of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs

2019/02/18 | 21:10
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)-
Police say someone attacked a statue of Sean “Diddy” Combs
at Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York, shoving the rap impresario’s
likeness so forcefully it lost its head, AP reported.Investigators were continuing Monday to look for a suspect
in the strange episode Saturday night.Police say a man entered the museum near Times Square around
8:45 p.m., went to the statue and knocked it to the ground. The head fell off
as the figure toppled.Madame Tussauds New York says artists will fix the damage as
quickly as possible to get the figure back to the museum’s A-List Party Room.General Manager Tom Middleton notes that Madame Tussauds
doesn’t rope off its statues so “guests can interact respectfully” with them.Combs attended his statue’s unveiling in 2009.
