Iraq supports the call for an urgent meeting of OPEC

2020/04/03 | 04:10 - Source: INA

Baghdad - INA

Iraq renewed its call, today, Thursday, to expedite the convening of an urgent meeting of OPEC oil-exporting countries and the producers allied with them from outside, and its support for all calls that come in this framework.

A spokesman for the Oil Ministry, Asim Jihad, said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA), that the Deputy Prime Minister for Energy Affairs and Oil Minister Thamer Abbas Al-Ghadban sent a message to the Secretary-General of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries OPEC Mohamed Barkindo today, in which he stressed Iraq’s support for an urgent meeting To the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC +) in order to study the repercussions of the oil market, and to take quick measures to restore stability to the oil market and restore balance between supply and demand.



"