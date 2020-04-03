Iraqi Kurdistan records 14 new coronavirus cases: ministry

2020/04/03 | 22:55 - Source: Iraq News

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Coronavirus center in Erbil, Iraqi Kurdistan, April 2020.Photo: Rudaw

HEWLÊR-Erbil, Iraq’s Kurdistan region,— Fourteen new cases of coronavirus recorded in Iraqi Kurdistan Region, the ministry of health of Kurdistan Regional Government’s (KRG) said on Friday.

In Sulaimani province 8 cases are confirmed, In Erbil province 3 new cases and another 3 in Halabja province, according to the statement from the ministry.

In the last 24 hours, more than 1,000 coronavirus tests have been conducted throughout the region- with 829 tests in Erbil, 122 in Sulaimani and 89 in Duhok, compared to 500 total tests on Monday.

So far, and according to the KRG ministry of health there have been 204 cases of coronavirus in Iraqi Kurdistan.



A total of 62 patients have recovered from COVID-19, the disease caused by coronavirus infection, and two people have died from it.

Iraqi Kurdistan recorded it first positive COVID-19 test on March 1.



It took until March 26 to hit 100 positive tests, but only eight days to top two hundred.

According to three doctors closely involved in the testing process, Iraq’s health ministry official and a senior political official, Iraq has thousands of confirmed coronavirus cases, many times more than the 772 it is has publicly reported, Reuters reported.

Iraq has denied the coronavirus news report and suspended Reuters’ licence.

Global coronavirus cases surpassed 1 million on Thursday with more than 52,000 deaths as the pandemic further exploded in the United States and the death toll climbed in Spain and Italy..

The World Health Organization has declared the spread of coronavirus, formally known COVID-19, to be a pandemic.



The statistics on Friday morning showed that there are over 1,076,000 coronavirus cases globally, including more than 58,000 confirmed deaths, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

(With files from Reuters | nrttv.com | rudaw.net)

