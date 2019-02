Iraq's former interior minister claims US trains ISIS remnants

2019/02/18 | 23:30

(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News )- Iraq'sformer Interior Minister Baqir Jabr al-Zubeidi claimed Monday that some UStroops are training criminals who are wanted over terrorism charges in order to createa force that is parallel to the Iraqi army and Iran-backed IMIS in Iraq.Zubeidi,however, did not provide any evidence for his claims."Wecontinuously receive about [frantic] attempts by the [US-led] global coalitionforces to form two new axes in the region," he asserted.He addedthat the first axis includes training ISIS European remnants in Iraq and Syria,with the aim of destabilizing the country and creating a conflict zone in Iraq.The smallgroups deployed in some parts of the country, including the Anbar desert and theoutskirts of Salahuddin province, started to attack citizens in these areas,according to Zubeidi.Meanwhile, thesecond axis includes training a number of tribesmen in some bases.