Iraq's former interior minister claims US trains ISIS remnants

2019/02/18 | 23:30
(Hatha al-Youm | Iraq News)- Iraq's
former Interior Minister Baqir Jabr al-Zubeidi claimed Monday that some US
troops are training criminals who are wanted over terrorism charges in order to create
a force that is parallel to the Iraqi army and Iran-backed IMIS in Iraq.Zubeidi,
however, did not provide any evidence for his claims."We
continuously receive about [frantic] attempts by the [US-led] global coalition
forces to form two new axes in the region," he asserted.He added
that the first axis includes training ISIS European remnants in Iraq and Syria,
with the aim of destabilizing the country and creating a conflict zone in Iraq.The small
groups deployed in some parts of the country, including the Anbar desert and the
outskirts of Salahuddin province, started to attack citizens in these areas,
according to Zubeidi.Meanwhile, the
second axis includes training a number of tribesmen in some bases.
