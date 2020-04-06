Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min.

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Monday considered that the rockets that
landed in the vicinity of some oil sites in Basra Governorate a desperate
attempt to disrupt the oil operations that represent the backbone of the
national economy.Rockets landed near a district that houses foreign workers in
Iraq’s oil industry early on Monday, including U.S.
oil service company
Halliburton, but caused no damage or casualties, oil and police sources
said. Police said three Katyusha rockets were launched around 3 a.m.
local time and
hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Iraq’s main
southern city, Basra.
A launcher and 11 unfired rockets were found nearby and
dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.