Rockets fired at Basra desperate attempt to disrupt oil operations: Min.

2020/04/06 | 17:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

The Iraqi Ministry of Oil on Monday considered that the rockets that

landed in the vicinity of some oil sites in Basra Governorate a desperate

attempt to disrupt the oil operations that represent the backbone of the

national economy.Rockets landed near a district that houses foreign workers in

Iraq’s oil industry early on Monday, including U.S.



oil service company

Halliburton, but caused no damage or casualties, oil and police sources

said. Police said three Katyusha rockets were launched around 3 a.m.



local time and

hit the Burjesia residential and operations headquarters west of Iraq’s main

southern city, Basra.



A launcher and 11 unfired rockets were found nearby and

dismantled by security forces, according to the statement.