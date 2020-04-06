Urgent mechanism for the return of the arrivals

2020/04/06 | 20:15 - Source: INA

Baghdad-INA

The head of the Crisis Cell, Hassan Al-Kaabi, agreed today, Monday, with Minister of Health Jaafar Allawi, on an urgent mechanism for the return of expatriates and the disbursement of emergency funds to the governorates.

The media office of Al-Kaabi said in a statement received by the Iraqi News Agency (INA): "The Parliamentary Crisis Cell held its ninth meeting to host the Minister of Health Jaafar Allawi and the advance staff of the ministry, and the Minister of Immigration Noufal Bahaa in another separate meeting from today’s meeting, to find out the procedures, plans and preparations taken for the two ministries About the Corona virus.



"