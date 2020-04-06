Guardiola's mother dies of being infected with the Corona virus

2020/04/06 | 20:15 - Source: INA

Manchester City announced today, Monday, the death of the mother of football coach Josep Guardiola, after she was infected with the new Corona virus.

The club said in a brief statement posted on its official account, "Twitter", that "the club's family is sad to report the death of Dolores Sala Carrio, the mother of Pep today, in the Manresa area in Barcelona."

The statement added that the coach's mother died "after contracting the Corona virus," indicating that she was 82 years old.