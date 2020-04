2020/04/07 | 00:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Iraqi Foreign Minister Mohamed al-Hakim on Monday affirmed that the

ministry does not distribute government funds among citizens abroad, and is not

authorized for such action.The ministry “does not have the ability to do so and its efforts to

assist citizens is [all about] coordination," he said."The statement of the official spokesman was misunderstood,” he

added.