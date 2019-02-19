عربي | كوردى
Jubeir fires back after Iran blames attack on Riyadh
2019/02/19 | 00:05
A senior Saudi diplomat on Monday

fired back after Iran initially blamed the kingdom for an attack last week that

killed 27 members of Iran’s elite Revolutionary Guard, Associated Press

reported.Adel al-Jubeir, the minister of state for foreign affairs,

called Iran a “chief sponsor of terrorism,” saying its allegations sought to

divert the attention of the Iranian people from the country’s own troubles.“Saudi Arabia has been the victim of terrorism,” he added,

saying the kingdom would continue to be “unmerciful” in going after terrorists

and those who finance and condone them.The comments came as Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman was

concluding a two-day visit to Pakistan. Jubeir, the kingdom’s former foreign

minister, is part of the prince’s entourage.Iranian officials had at first said that Saudi Arabia and the

United Arab Emirates were behind Wednesday’s bombing near the Pakistani border,

but later said the attack was planned from “inside Pakistan.” The militant

Sunni group Jaish al-Adl, which claimed responsibility, is believed to operate

from havens in Pakistan.Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Shah

Mahmood Qureshi told his Iranian counterpart on Sunday that Islamabad would

fully cooperate in the investigation into the attack on the Revolutionary

Guard. Pakistan has also pledged to act if Tehran shares evidence against those

linked to the attack.On Monday, three Pakistani security officials said a search

operation was underway in remote southwestern regions bordering Iran in an

effort to arrest suspects linked to attacks in Pakistan and Iran. They said the

security forces were searching areas where Tehran believed insurgents

responsible for last week’s attack might be hiding.The officials said the operation began Sunday and was expanded

after militants killed six Pakistani paramilitary troops in two attacks in the

southwestern towns of Turbat and Loralai.The officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they were

not authorized to brief media, said Pakistani and Iranian officials have been

in touch since the attack.Gen. Mohammad Hossein Bagheri, the head of Iran’s armed forces,

said the Pakistani army had launched an operation near the border. He urged

Pakistan to confront armed groups or “let Iranian forces enter the

battlefield.”On Sunday, Saudi Arabia signed agreements worth $20 billion to

help Pakistan overcome its financial crisis.Pakistan voiced support for the prince during the international

outcry after the killing of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi in

October. The kingdom has long provided aid to Pakistan, and signed an agreement

for a $6 billion assistance package after Pakistan’s Prime Minister Imran Khan

attended an investment conference that month that saw a wave of cancellations.Pakistani President Arif Alvi on

Monday conferred the country’s highest civilian honor on the Saudi crown

prince, who left Pakistan amid tight security. Khan drove the prince to the

airport.Prince Mohammad is expected to

travel onward to neighboring India, which has warned Pakistan of a “crushing

response” to the suicide bombing of a paramilitary convoy in Indian-controlled

Kashmir that killed 41 people on Thursday.In a joint statement Monday, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia

reiterated their commitment to continue combating extremism and terrorism and

promoting peace in Afghanistan.The Afghan Taliban were scheduled to hold talks with the United

States in Islamabad on Monday, but they postponed them, saying most members of

their negotiating team were unable to travel because they are blacklisted by

the US and the United Nations. The Taliban maintain a political office in

Qatar, where members of the negotiating team reside.
