Iran's new coronavirus death toll passes 3,993: health official

2020/04/08 | 14:50 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- Iran’s new coronavirus death toll has climbed to 3,993 with 121 more deaths in the past 24 hours, a Health Ministry spokesman told state TV on Wednesday, adding that the total number of infections in the country has risen to 64,586.

“We had 1,997 new infected cases in the past 24 hours ....



there are 3,956 infected people in critical conditions,” spokesman Kianush Jahanpur added.