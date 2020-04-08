Iranian oil minister calls on US and Canada to reduce oil output

2020/04/08 | 15:25 - Source: Baghdad Post

Iranian Oil Minister Bijan Namdar Zanganeh has called on the United States and Canada to join non-OPEC oil producers led by Russia to reduce crude production.

In a tweet on Tuesday, Namdar Zanganeh said, "Before any meeting between OPEC and non-OPEC there needs to be an agreement on production numbers for any country that will reduce output", adding that the U.S.



and Canada need to play a role in determining production cuts.

Referring to his teleconference with the chairman of OPEC and the Oil Ministers of Kuwait and Russia, Namdar Zanganeh noted that details concerning OPEC's next conference were discussed.

An OPEC video-conference was set to be held on Monday but it was postponed to Thursday.