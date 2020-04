2020/04/09 | 00:10 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Baghdad Operations Command announced on Wednesday the arrest of 16,186

violators of the curfew since March 17 over coronavirus.The Operations Command said in a statement that 10,242 vehicles and

various motorcycles were also seized.Iraq’s government has extended a curfew on travel in and

out of Baghdad as part of strict measures to prevent the coronavirus from

spreading.