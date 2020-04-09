Fire under control at building site of Berlin palace

2020/04/09 | 01:20 - Source: Baghdad Post

Firefighters in Berlin on Wednesday quickly brought under control a blaze at a royal palace being rebuilt at great expense in the centre of the capital, Reuters reported.

The fire service said in a Tweet that a propane gas canister had exploded and building materials and two bitumen boilers had caught fire.



One person was injured and about 80 emergency services staff were on the scene.

Black smoke was seen billowing across the city centre but the fire service said it had the blaze at the Berlin Palace under control within 30 minutes.