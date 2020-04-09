Trump: Death toll needs to be on down slope before opening economy

2020/04/09 | 02:30 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )- U.S.President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would like to reopen the U.S.economy with a "big bang" but that the death toll from the coronavirus needs to be on the down slope before that can happen, Reuters reported.

At a White House news briefing, Trump said the Centers for Disease Control would release guidance later on Wednesday to ensure critical infrastructure workers can do their jobs after being exposed to the virus.

Trump did not give a timeframe on when he would like to reopen the economy, but his chief economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, said on Tuesday it was possible this could happen in four to eight weeks.