Iraq: Covid-19 MdM response - Activity update - 6 April 2020

2020/04/09 | 17:15 - Source: Relief Web

Country: Iraq

Source: Médecins du Monde

With the aim of preventing the further spread of COVID-19, MdM’s plan is to support the existing governmental response to COVID-19 at the primary health care (PHC) level through provision of supplies for Infection, Prevention and Control (IPC) and Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) to the frontline health workers.

MdM has therefore been donating PPE (including medical gloves, goggles, shoe covers, non contact thermometers, disposable sheets and hand sanitizers) according to the needs jointly identified with the relevant DoH.



Donations were made to the quarantine hospital in Kirkuk governorate as well as to MdM-supported health facilities such as Chamesku PHCC in Dohuk governorate and Mahmodiyah, AlRashid, Al-Badir and Qoshqaya PHCCs in Kirkuk governorate.

MdM aims at training the DoH staff on the best health practices to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and on how to use the donated equipment in order to build the local health capacities.