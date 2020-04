2020/04/09 | 22:15 - Source: Baghdad Post

(ThisDay | Iraq News Now )-

Iraqi oil minister Thamer Ghadhban said on Thursday it was necessary to determine the limit of oil cuts, the timeline, the start date of applying the measures and to distribute the shares fairly and equally, a statement from oil ministry said, Reuters reported.

The minister's comments were made in the OPEC+ virtual meeting on Thursday.