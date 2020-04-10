Iran-backed militia's threat on US troops in Iraq remains significant

2020/04/10 | 00:35 - Source: Baghdad Post
(ThisDay | Iraq News Now)- The threat from Iranian-backed militia to U.S.
forces in Iraq continues to be "significant," the U.S.
State Department's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on Thursday, adding that Washington was taking "with a pinch of salt" a ceasefire declaration by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, Reuters reported.
Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S.
forces in Iraq continues to be "significant," the U.S.
State Department's senior diplomat for the Middle East said on Thursday, adding that Washington was taking "with a pinch of salt" a ceasefire declaration by Iran-backed Kataib Hezbollah, Reuters reported.
Speaking to reporters in a teleconference, David Schenker, Assistant Secretary of Near Eastern Affairs at the U.S.
State Department also praised the previous work of Mustafa al-Kadhimi, Iraq's intelligence chief who was named as prime-minister designate on Thursday.